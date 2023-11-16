Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.