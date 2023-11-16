Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.
In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
