Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ceridian HCM worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after buying an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,309.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

