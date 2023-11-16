Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CE opened at $127.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $96.52 and a one year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

About Celanese



Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

