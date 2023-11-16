Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.50.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,134. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

