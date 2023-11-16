Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.13.

CSIQ stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 137.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 658,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth $19,243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

