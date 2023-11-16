California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $50,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

