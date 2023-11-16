California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 60,526 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $58,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

