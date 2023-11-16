California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,626 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $45,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assurant by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.81. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

