California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 312,301 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 312,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $64,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

