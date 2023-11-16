California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,205 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $53,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $345.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $219.24 and a one year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

