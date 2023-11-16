California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,339 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $47,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB stock opened at $127.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.95. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $296.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

