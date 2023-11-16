California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,581 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Baker Hughes worth $57,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

BKR stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

