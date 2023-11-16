California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,198 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.63% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $56,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

