California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $55,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $45,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

