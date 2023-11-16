California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Prudential Financial worth $59,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.