California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $46,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,879,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,031 shares of company stock worth $12,157,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $578.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.80 and its 200 day moving average is $532.08. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $590.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

