California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 911,615 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,615 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $47,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

