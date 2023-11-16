California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $49,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

