California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.52 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.56% of Casey’s General Stores worth $51,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $282.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $284.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

