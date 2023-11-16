California Public Employees Retirement System Has $50.67 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,424 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Fortive worth $50,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

