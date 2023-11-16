California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Delta Air Lines worth $55,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

DAL stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

