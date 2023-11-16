C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

