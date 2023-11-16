Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $267.00

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,811,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.