Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $133.71

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.71.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBNY

Signature Bank Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after buying an additional 117,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after buying an additional 213,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.