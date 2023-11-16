Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $603.22

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $603.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $595.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $613.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

