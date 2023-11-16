Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.25%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

