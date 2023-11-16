Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 240.40%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

