BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 523,885.68 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,669,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 169,269,556.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 13.59 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 17.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is 14.00 and its 200 day moving average is 15.35.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

