Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.46.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$6.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$658.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

