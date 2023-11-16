Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.29.

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.95 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

