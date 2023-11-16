BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

