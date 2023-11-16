Biodesix’s (BDSX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $131.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,510,204.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 32,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $53,391.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,611,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,510,204.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,425. 63.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix during the first quarter worth $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Biodesix by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

