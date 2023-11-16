Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $76.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

