Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 13.3%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 353,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 116,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

