Barclays Initiates Coverage on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

