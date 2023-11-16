Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Balchem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Balchem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.35. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

