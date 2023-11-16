Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.03) to GBX 440 ($5.40) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.59) to GBX 555 ($6.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 450 ($5.53) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

