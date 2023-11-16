Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

AVACF stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

