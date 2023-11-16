Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AUTL opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $733.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,419,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

