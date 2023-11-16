Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.22) to GBX 379 ($4.65) in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Further Reading

