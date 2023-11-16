Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

AC opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

