Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,040,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 10,750,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,946.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.