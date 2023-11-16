Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,040,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 10,750,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,946.0 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $21.27.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.