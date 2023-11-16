Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 80,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

