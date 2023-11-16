Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,252.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,553.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,252.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $144,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 520,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,307 shares of company stock worth $480,109 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 89.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Arteris stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.97. Arteris has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

