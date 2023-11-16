Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $48,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,930,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

