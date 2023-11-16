Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Financial Survey

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aritzia and Ross Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ross Stores $18.70 billion 2.26 $1.51 billion $4.72 26.26

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.8% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aritzia and Ross Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aritzia N/A N/A N/A Ross Stores 8.36% 37.36% 11.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aritzia and Ross Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aritzia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ross Stores 1 2 16 0 2.79

Aritzia currently has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 154.69%. Ross Stores has a consensus price target of $128.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Aritzia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Ross Stores.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Aritzia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income. Ross Stores, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

