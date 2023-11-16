Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins lowered shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.60 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.90.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

