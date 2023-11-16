Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCT. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 16.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

