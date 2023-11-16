Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 626,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.